Kelis has accused Beyoncé and producer Pharrell Williams of stealing her song. The 42-year-old singer released the track Get Along With You – which was written by Pharrell and Chad Hugo –back in 2000 and claimed that samples of it appear on Beyoncé’s new song Energy from her album Renaissance.

Kelis wrote on Instagram: "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did... some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled. It's not a collab, it's theft! It's ridiculous!"(sic)

Back in 2020, the Milkshake hitmaker also accused Pharrell and Chad – who are also known as The Neptunes – of failing to keep to their agreement to split the profits from her first two albums equally. "I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn't do. "I was blatantly lied to and tricked by the Neptunes and their management and their lawyers and just the fact that I wasn't poor felt like enough.