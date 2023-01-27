Celebrated stage and TV actor John Kani is stepping down from his lead role in the much-anticipated theatre production Fences, due to health concerns. August Wilson’s Fences premieres at the Johannesburg Theatre on February 2 to commemorate Black History Month.

In the press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the Black Panther actor says he is not completely retiring from the show, as he will continue as the co-producer. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that I will be stepping down from the role of Troy Maxon in August Wilson’s, Fences It is a role I have long dreamed of playing,” revealed Kani. “However, a bout of vertigo and the concurrent imbalance that it causes is precluding me from stepping on stage in this demanding role.”

He added that he was confident that seasoned actor Tumisho Masha, who will be stepping in as Troy Maxon, will do justice to the role. Masha was originally cast in the role of Jim Bono, Troy’s best friend. Actor and writer Lunga Radebe will replace Masha as Jim Bono. “I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen the highly talented and experienced actor, Tumisho Masha, to succeed me in the role. I have no doubt that Tumisho will do great justice to this challenging part, as I would have done,” Kani said.