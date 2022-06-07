Jennifer Lopez choked back tears as she accepted the MTV Movie and TV Awards Generation Award, and gave a cute shoutout to fiancé Ben Affleck. The singer and actress brought an end to her speech by joking: “Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner – I will be home by 7!”

J. Lo, 51, took the time to thank “all the wonderful people I have been blessed to work with”. “You are only as good as the people you work with and if you are lucky they make you better. “Thank you to the people who gave me this life, the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart.

“The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. Thank you to disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong, and to my children for teaching me to love.” The star-studded event, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night where Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland won big, and Euphoria won Best Show. While Tom won Best Performance award for the superhero film, Zendaya won an award in the Best performance in a Show category for Euphoria.