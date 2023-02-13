Rapper Royal King is honouring all mothers with his latest track, On My Momma. Kenvin Hendricks, aka Royal King CPT, dropped the music video for his single recently. He says the track was inspired by his mother who raised him single-handedly.

“My dad walked out on us when I was about nine years old,” Kenvin explains. “The song is for our mothers out there who are striving without the support of a man. “They are self-driven and showing their kids the right way of life in regards to what to look out for and always being independent.

“My mom taught me to use my upbringing as a mirror going into my own life and exploring,” he adds. “Moms teach us how to become strong men and strong women. “The song is dedicated to all mothers, including single mothers who are working hard to get food on the table without any alternative income such as grants.”

He says the song has been well received and is getting great feedback and comments on YouTube. So far, the music video has been viewed over 5 000 times in 11 days. One comment read: “Rap is not my genre of music, but this song makes me want to cry. I think once these men grew up they realised how hard it was for their single mother to raise them, especially boys to men, in their environment. Yes, everyone doesn’t go through it the same way.”