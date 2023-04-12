Nick Cannon wants to have a baby with Taylor Swift. The 42-year-old comedian already has a klomp laaities.

He has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Powerful Queen, two, six-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 20-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and five-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, six months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer. MORE LAAITIES: Nick Cannon, 42 Now, The Masked Singer host has admitted he would like to welcome a child with country superstar Swift, 33, because he thinks they would “relate” to each other. Asked by host Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show if he would like to have a child with Swift, he said: “I’m all in! First of all, she's an amazing songwriter.

“What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music. “I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.” Just days ago, Cannon revealed that he regretted not fathering a child with AM to PM hitmaker Christina Milian when they were together for a couple of years in the early 2000s.