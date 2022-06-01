Bobby Brown is paaping that a new biopic, about his late wife Whitney Houston, will drag up their personal drama instead of focus on her music. The superstar singer died in 2012, at the age of 50, and her life is going to be brought to the big screen in a new Sony Pictures movie, with actress Naomi Ackie in the lead role.

Whitney’s long-time pal Clive Davis is among the producers of I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Brown, 53, was married to Whitney from 1992 until 2007. She was found dead in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012, her cause of death was accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

PLAYS LEAD ROLE: Naomi Ackie Bobby told Billboard: “I truly hope that they let her rest and also let our relationship rest. I don’t know anything about the biopic that Clive is doing. “But hopefully it won’t dive into our relationship. Hopefully it will be more about the music and not about her personal life.” Whitney was one of the best-selling female singers of all time, but her career was marred by reports of drug abuse and her turbulent marriage to Bobby.