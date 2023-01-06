Dionne Warwick once “out-gangstered” Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur as she blasted them over misogynistic lyrics, Bang Showbiz reports. The 82-year-old singer once brought the two rap icons to her home alongside the likes of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and others in the 1990s, and she took them to task over the tone of their music.

In CNN Films’ new documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Snoop wrote: “She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked. “We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.” The Doggystyle rapper felt bang and shook up at the meeting due to the level of respect Dionne commanded.

He added: “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.” In the film, Warwick, who has previously revealed Tupac was at the meeting, noted while the rappers were “entitled” to express themselves, she thought “there’s a way to do it”. HUMBLED: Snoop and Tupac Shakur She started the meeting by telling them to call her a “b****”, and said: “You guys are all going to grow up. You’re going have families.

“You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?” The meeting had an impact on the stars, and Snoop, 51, has now admitted he was inspired to focus on creating “records of joy”. He said: “I made it a point to put records of joy; me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living.