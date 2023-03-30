A Cape Flats chicken named Cinderella has finally found her Prince Charming who helped her to heal after she was attacked by a dog on her farm. The love story between the brave hen from Schaapkraal and veterinary nurse, Jaque le Roux, unfolded in the operating rooms at the Animal Welfare Society of SA on Monday when her owner rushed her in for assistance.

Jaque, who has worked for the organisation for nearly 10 years, says Cinderella arrived with her feathers ruffled after being bitten, but he instantly fell in love with her feisty personality as she clucked away at him. “Cinderella comes from a small holding in Schaapkraal and it appears that she was bitten by one of the farm dogs,” he tells the Daily Voice. “She is a feisty hen and bravely stood her ground and managed to escape but needed urgent medical care for her wound.

“She was brought to AWS by her owner and the first thing I noticed is how feisty she is and each time I would say something she would actually respond.” Jaque says while assessing her injuries it was clear that Cinderella was not in need of a fairy godmother to save her. “She needed stitches and after that was done she was sent home.

“She will come in for check-ups and we will keep monitoring to make sure she is healing well.” FEISTY: The chicken Jaque, 30, says each patient who comes through their doors is special but says Cinderella is definitely among the most memorable. “I develop special bonds with all my patients and their owners because we build up a relationship over the years.

“We are grateful that people keep coming back and I think this is largely as people understand that we do not send any pet-owner away. “Cinderella is among many other household chickens that we have helped in the past but she is so endearing. It’s just the way she talks back to you.” Jaque admits that after meeting Cinderella he is a changed man.