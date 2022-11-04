Adele has come out and said that mense have been pronouncing her name heeltemal verkeerd for years! The British singer made the reveal during an interview with a fellow Cockney to coincide with the I Drink Wine video release for Adele.

Speaking on Happy Hour with Adele with Benito Skinner, a woman appeared on screen from London which left mense in the studio and at home sharing in a moment of revelation. Adele, who is dating American sports agent Rich Paul, was delighted and wysed: “Where’s she from, Enfield? She said my name perfectly!” While she has always been referred to her as “uh-dell,” the 34-year-old actually prefers a little lilt at the end of her name to align with her North London accent.

She says there should be with a slight emphasis on the second syllable: “uh-dale.” The bietjie surprising confession comes after she lifted the lid on why she doesn’t use her surname. Her full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, and takes her mother’s maiden name as her father Marc Evans left when she was two.

She told YouTuber NikkieTutorials: “I could have never used my surname. Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele.” Meanwhile, “uh-dale” is gearing up for a series of shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from November 18, running into next year. But, guess how much the ticket prices are going for?