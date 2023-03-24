A musician from Parkwood has decided to sell his 21-year-old dreadlocks so that he can fund his musical career. Reggae artist Llewellyn America, aka Sparta King, advertised his 30cm long dreads on Facebook Marketplace for R3 000.

The 26-year-old says he cut the dreads five years ago already but only recently decided to sell them. “I had to cut my dreads I’ve had since birth in 2018 because my eldest brother passed away. And in the Rastafarian culture when a family member passes away, to look at the corpse, cutting your hair and shaving your beard is a way of respect and discipline,” he explains. “I have been growing my hair again for four years now but in the Rastafarian culture it’s not about growing dreadlocks, it’s way deeper than that.”

He says mense have been showing interest in his hare, while he also needs a few things to boost his music career. “I decided to sell it now because people have been telling me that I should sell it and why not give it a shot? “I have more than 30 pieces but the long ones are 30cm.”

And don’t worry, these dreads don’t come with lice or other goggas. “I take good care of the hair and wash it regularly and keep it in a safe place but if I don’t get it sold, then my family members can bury me with it,” America adds. STYLE: Mix of Jamaican en local The Sparta King’s music is a mixture of Jamaican Patois and Afrikaans.

His first music video for his song Ghetto was shot in early 2020. Sparta says he comes from a musical family with his brothers as producers, but he only started to take music seriously in 2012 with his unique and versatile style. He gained popularity and recognition from music lovers in Africa at large when he released his first EPs titled The Rise of Perfection and Million Dollar.

“My music has allowed me to travel to a number of provinces in the country. “I believe there is a market for reggae and dancehall, especially in Cape Town,” America explains. “The Afro-pop, Gqom, and Amapiano genres are big at the moment by us.”