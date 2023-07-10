It’s the end of an era as the curtain comes down on Idols SA this year, with winners and former hosts of the popular reality talent show gearing up to say their bittersweet goodbyes. Idols SA has been entertaining mense for 19 years, and last night began its final season.

Season 13 winner Paxton Fielies from Bishop Lavis said the ending of the show is a major loss. “The show has changed so many people’s lives. I’m just so grateful to have been a part of their journey,” she said. “One of my friends decided to audition and I went as moral support. I was definitely not planning on [it]. Literally decided on an audition song the night before.

“I sang a song by Tori Kelly called Confetti. I was extremely anxious but prayed before I went in, and that definitely helped to calm my nerves and get me in the right head space.” Another Cape Town winner, Berry Trytsman, was also emotional about Idols ending. “I feel like this was always something that young singers could use as a platform to develop their talent and career,” she said. “I auditioned because I knew it was my last chance due to the age cut-off of 30. I knew I would regret not trying one last time.

“I would love to appear in the final season. However, that is news I do not have yet.” TOOK HER KANS: Berry Trytsman also won TV and radio personality Liezel van der Westhuizen, who hosted Idols SA in seasons 5 and 6 (2009 to 2010), said the show also boosted her career. BOOST: Liezel van der Westhuizen was a host “Just thinking about how the show launched so many artists’ singing careers and what it did for people who watched the show, you would most likely get a video shared of the wooden mic or a moment of the live show. It’s really sad to see a show so big come to an end,” she added.