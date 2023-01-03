Like godmother, like goddaughter! Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus haaled uit en wysed while co-hosting NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in the US this past weekend. The duo made their grand entrance on the stage in Miami on Saturday night in matching uitspatlike leopard-print outfits that showed amper alles.

Parton, 76, wore a skintight black jumpsuit that featured sexy cut-outs, mesh panels and edgy studs. The country music legend completed the look with hoop earrings, heeled boots and a jitz bright red manicure. Cyrus, 30, matched “Aunt Dolly” in a body-hugging black dress with a gevaarlik peek-a-boo thong. The Party in the USA singer accessorised with a chunky ketang, leopard-print gloves and strappy heels, with crimped locks just like her godmother.

The two kicked off the special by singing Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ I Love Rock ’n’ Roll to a voelag crowd of festive partygoers. Throughout the evening, Miley and Dolly continued to share the stage multiple times – in equally mooi klere – to sing classic hits like Wrecking Ball and Jolene. They ended the special with a kwaai rendition of I Will Always Love You. “I tell ya, this is the thrill of my life, to get to host the show with Miley,” Parton told the crowd during the night.