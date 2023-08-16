Be on the uitkyk for a new Afrikaaps short film, Die Blokke, which was shot right here in Elsies River. The film is set at Gloucester Place, a block of council flats in Leonsdale, and is inspired by true life events.

The story centres on three friends who all have ambitions to better their lives but face their own struggles living on the Cape Flats. They are Muhammad, wants to be a good father; Michael wants to get his mom out of the Flats; and Cheslyn, who completed his matric and is looking for work. One Friday afternoon, the friends find themselves in the middle of a drive-by shooting and an illegal gun ends up in the wrong hands, which causes serious pain and havoc.

Tristan du Preez, 26, aka Brommer from soapie Arendsvlei, plays Michael and says that he is able to relate to the storyline as he is from Elsies. “Some people look at coloured kids living in the Cape Flats like they are all gangsters but they don’t know your struggles and dreams and ambition to get out of the place,” he explained. “My character is a working class kid who is trying to provide for his mom but doesn’t have a father figure, so he is trying to be the man of the house and be an example to his brother. But his brother is fascinated by getting easy money.

“It’s hard when you have responsibilities but don’t have much of an education or a job, then the gangster side of life looks nice from the outside. “I’m proud to be part of this incredible cast and crew but I am excited to see the film because I haven’t watched it yet.” CAPE FLATS STORY: Die Blokke centres on three friends The soundtrack was provided by Cream Machine, real name Marvin van Wyk, who also plays the role of Boentjie.