Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is “43% Nigerian”. The 41-year-old duchess looked into her family history “a couple of years ago” and Meghan discovered that she has strong links to the West African country.

Speaking to Nigerian-American star Ziwe on her “Archetypes” podcast, Meghan said: “I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago, I’m 43% Nigerian.” Ziwe asked Meghan if she knew anything more specific about her background. Ziwe said: “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

The duchess, who has Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 16 months, with Prince Harry, said: “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, ‘What?’” Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet. Picture: Instagram Meanwhile, Meghan has revealed that the she only “started to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman” when she began dating Harry. The duchess made the confession during a podcast with music star Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race.