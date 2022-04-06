Doja Cat’s South African dad has been slammed for riding the coattails of his American pop star daughter.

The rapper, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, won her first Grammy in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old and collaborator SZA bagged Best Pop Duo Performance.

Dumisani Dlamini, 57, decided to thank people for supporting his daughter on Instagram.

In a post that has since been deleted, the Isibaya star said: “Just wanted to thank everyone who supported my child Zandile. God bless you all.”

I’m glad Dumisani deleted that Doja Cat IG post; he honestly had no right to ride on her fame like that. Deadbeats should remain ghosts. — 💿IG: Makungu_mn (@maya9302) April 6, 2022

Dumisani’s followers dragged him for chasing clout on his daughter’s name, whom he hasn’t even met.

Sis tweeted:

Dumisani Dlamini being Doja Cat’s dad is wild, wild. I mean, has he always known!? — Sis’ (@vuyisa_z) April 5, 2022

In an interview with Leah Henry on the Quicksilver Show in 2019, Doja said: “I’ve never met him, and he’s on Instagram, and he comments on my pictures sometimes, maybe not anymore, but he did a few times like months ago.

“He’s an incredible dancer and a great actor but yeah, I don’t know him very well.”

Dumisani Deadbeat Dad Dlamini really had the audacity to congratulate Doja Cat on winning her first Grammy. — Luyanda (@lulzin_) April 5, 2022

Doja said when she was 13, she wanted to see him and was open to having a relationship with him.

Dumisani and Doja’s mom Deborah Sawyer had a brief relationship after meeting in New York where he performed on Broadway.

HANG ON COATTAILS: Dumisani Dlamini, 57

In defence, Dumisani told Metro FM that Doja’s management team wouldn’t allow him to make contact.

“I’ve been looking for my daughter as well. And you mustn’t forget that these Americans will always want to have something that causes a stir so that she stays in the media, and then it becomes a talk all over the world.

The artist formerly known as Dumisani Dlamini now just prefers to be called 'Doja Cat's father'😂😂😭 😭 — Nombuso Zondi (@nomfacey) April 5, 2022

“The company that runs her things in terms of entertainment has been blocking me.”

During that interview, he said Doja would soon be coming to Mzansi.

He’s since been using her name to promote his events, referring to himself as “Doja Cat’s father”.

“Just wanted to thank everyone who supported My child Zandile” Bathong Dumisani 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/o4gDUGpoMZ — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) April 5, 2022

