South African-born American actress Charlize Theron got Mzansi talking after a controversial statement she made on a recent podcast interview. Accompanied by hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the “Smartless“ podcast, Theron appeared to undermine Afrikaans and claimed it was a dying language in South Africa.

The multi-award winning actress who is originally from Benoni told the hosts that she didn’t speak English until she was 19-years-old but got invested in the universal language when she left home. View this post on Instagram A post shared by “SmartLess” (@smartless) “I didn’t speak English until I was 19, I grew up in an area where nobody in my neighbourhood spoke the language, when I came here at 19, it was easy for me to drop the (South African) accent because I was really learning English from scratch. She added about her mother tongue: “There's about 44 people still speaking it, it’s definitely a dying language, it's not a very helpful language.”

Since the hosts are from comedic backgrounds, it was not clear whether Theron was just joking. Her comments did not go down well with many social media users and her name topped the local Twitter trends list. @AmandaBRinquest wrote: “Charlize has never chosen peace, she’s come for racism, she’s come for GBV, she’s come for corruption, and now she is somer coming for Afrikaans.”

Charlize has never chosen peace, she's come for racism, she's come for GBV, she's come for corruption, and now she is somer coming for Afrikaans."

EFF politician @FloydShivambu wrote: "Charlize Theron's intuitive view on Afrikaans is very interesting:- She says, "There's about 44 people still speaking it. It's definitely a dying language; it's not a very helpful language".'

@TshidisoFeela shared a video: "Some of the 44 Afrikanerdoms Charlize Theron is talking about 🤣 🤣 🤣 #PhalaPhalaFarmGate"

@SaaymanBarry said: "I will say it in English for her benefit. Someone should inform Charlize that her opinion about Afrikaans is important and that it is the home language of about 7 million SAns of which be far the majority is black. Also tell her that it is the majority language in the WC/NC."