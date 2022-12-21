Musician and entertainment personality Chad Saaiman released his first and only single for this year, titled 2007, as a throwback to when he first broke into the music industry. You might know Chad as a radio host on Good Hope FM with his slot Saaiman Says, but he is also an accomplished singer and songwriter from Athlone who has been performing professionally for over a decade.

“The song is about the nightlife and the atmosphere of 2007 because a lot of us were all starting our music at the same time. We would go out over the weekend and in the song I mention all of the places we would go to. “With this song I wanted people to have a feel good vibe of the kinds of RnB that was playing so the sound of the song has a similar RnB feeling to the RnB of that era,” Saaiman says. The song was released on October 28 and produced by South Africa’s hottest music-maker Shaney J, who is currently dominating the charts.

2007 celebrates 15 years to when Saaiman released his debut single Moving On. Since then he has had several No 1 hits such as Seeing Stars, Belief and Play, which features YoungstaCPT. Chad has thrilled mense with electrifying performances and has toured internationally with Brian McKnight and Tevin Campbell. He recently performed with Craig David at GrandWest. “I performed 2007 and Play at the beginning of the show, which is amazing, and the day before this performance I got a call from Craig David’s manager saying Craig wants me to do a song with him on stage and it was called Time to Party and I said of course.”