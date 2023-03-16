Afrikaans amapiano muso, Dalmaine Cochrane Jr, aka Mr Cee is taking his music abroad after he signed a deal with international company Universal Music Group UMG Live. Mr Cee, 27, is well-known for his treffer, Wie Se Kind Is Die, which has so far accumulated over one million views on YouTube.

Wie Se Kind Is Die 2.0 was released four months ago, as well as another hit, Sy Slaap By Mr Cee. Mr Cee, from Boksburg, took to social media this week to announce his one-year deal and told the Daily Voice that he got the good news last Tuesday but it has been in talks with the company for a while. “It is basically a performance deal, they will essentially be plugging every event in every market which is your Afrikaans market as well as your Urban market as they feel I’m an artist that can cater to both markets. It is international as well,” he says.

“I am very excited. I waited a month but after reading through the contract, I feel my terms are favourable and I still get to maintain my independence.” “It also took me by surprise but I have been putting in the work and hours so I feel it is much-deserved and well-earned. BOOST: Dalmaine Cochrane Jr “People are going to be seeing more collaborations with Amapiano artists as well as Afrikaans artists.”

When Mr Cee is not taking the music industry by storm, he is a Mathematics and Social Science teacher at a primary school in Johannesburg and jokes that he teaches discipline. "I started doing music in Grade 10, my brother and I had a little rap group but after high school I went the academic route by getting my degree then my honours. "If you are passionate about something, you find the time for it."