Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland was in Mzansi this weekend and had only mooi dinge to say about the country. Speaking exclusively to IOL Entertainment, Rowland said some of the things she enjoys the most about South Africa are its mense and, of course, the lekker dite.

As a musician, Rowland said her favourite SA artist is Cassper Nyovest. “There was an artist when I came a couple of years back, and he put on a killer performance,” she says. “It was incredible, Cassper nailed that performance. And I remember we all saw the monitor behind the stage, and we were like ‘we want to go out there’.

“He had all of this personality and possessed, and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ He’s not good, he is a great performer.” TOP NOTCH: SA’s Cassper Nyovest The performance that Rowland was referring to, which blew her away, was the Global Citizens show in 2018, where Kelly’s BFF Beyoncé also took the stage. Nyovest recently pulled another vuurige performance at his latest Fill Up event in his hometown at Mmabatho Stadium, Mahikeng.

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo also praised the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker, describing Nyovest’s efforts as “Godly” after his event last week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) In a video clip, Somizi wrote: “@casspernyovest come this side and get your flowers .” “I want to dedicate this moment to give Cassper his flowers. Smell them Cassper. Cassper did the most amazing thing to witness with the naked eye.