Poet and spoken word artist Sune Damons is silencing the naysayers with her latest track, Crescendo, which was recently released. Damons, 25, born and raised in Worcester, said this is her second single and the treffer is a cry for her voice to be heard and accepted after she was silenced for 14 years.

“I have been singing since I was a little girl but in Grade 4 I went to audition for school choir, and I was told my voice is too soft, I cannot sing in the choir and after that I did not sing anymore. My dream – my gift, my voice – died at the age of nine years old and I only started singing again in 2019 at the age of 22,” she explained. “Crescendo is a plea and a cry to accept my voice and for people not to expect the most of me.” Sune said the song was written in March during the workshop phase of the ATKV-Crescendo Mentor Programme.