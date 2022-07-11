Cameron Diaz has revealed she was used as a “drug mule” during the 1990s, just weeks before landing her Hollywood break with a lead role in The Mask. The retired 49-year-old actress is set to make a big screen comeback after an eight-year break, starring alongside Jamie Foxx in the movie Back In Action.

Recalling the early days of her career, the blonde beauty was a struggling model in Paris, before getting a job where she was “a mule carrying drugs to Morocco”. Speaking on podcast Second Life, Cameron explained that she had saved enough money to move to Paris and pursue a modelling career, but hadn’t had much luck finding work there. She explained to host Hillary Kerr: “I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life.

“Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.” BIG BREAK: The Mask role Cameron admitted she wasn’t aware that that she was carrying illegal substances until arriving at the airport, and began to panic. She said: “This was the early 90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it.