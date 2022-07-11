Cameron Diaz has revealed she was used as a “drug mule” during the 1990s, just weeks before landing her Hollywood break with a lead role in The Mask.
The retired 49-year-old actress is set to make a big screen comeback after an eight-year break, starring alongside Jamie Foxx in the movie Back In Action.
Recalling the early days of her career, the blonde beauty was a struggling model in Paris, before getting a job where she was “a mule carrying drugs to Morocco”.
Speaking on podcast Second Life, Cameron explained that she had saved enough money to move to Paris and pursue a modelling career, but hadn’t had much luck finding work there.
She explained to host Hillary Kerr: “I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life.
“Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.”
Cameron admitted she wasn’t aware that that she was carrying illegal substances until arriving at the airport, and began to panic.
She said: “This was the early 90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it.
“I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down — this is really unsafe. I told them, ‘I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is’.”
Cameron managed to convince officials and left the suitcase with them as she returned back to France, fortunate to avoid a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking.
After her lucky escape, she finally got her big break back in Los Angeles when she was approached by a casting agent looking for a “bombshell”.