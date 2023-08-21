Former Idols SA and Maak My Famous finalist Daylin Sass is back with the second instalment of his Daylin Sass Live concert series, as a continued tribute to his mother who passed away last year. The show, dubbed Daylin Sass Live II, is very personal to the Hanover Park singer, who says he conceptualised the line-up at a time that was very difficult for him emotionally as an artist and human being.

“When this show was put together, I had just lost my mom, and I took a huge step back to just grieve and go through the emotions of losing my mom and getting used to the new way of living without her on my side. “The show was played to a sold-out live and online audience and we decided to bring it back for a second instalment,” says Sass, adding that he was excited for the addition of two fellow Capetonian acts to the ensemble. Daylin will be joined on stage by Sama-nominated singer and songwriter, Jodi Jantjies, and 14-year-old musical prodigy Sayde Fillis, who went viral in 2021 for his cover of Easy On Me by Adele.

TEEN PRODIGY: Sayde Fillis, 14 “Like all my other shows, it takes a lot of time and effort to put concepts together that are different, and this show is just one of those things where you know exactly how it’s going to play out,” Daylin explains. “You know exactly what to do, how to do it, and when and which emotions will be evoked in the audience. Simply because it’s real and relatable. Everyone has lost someone in their lifetime making the show very relatable.” Jodi echoed Sass’ sentiments: “You can expect a lot of emotions, honesty, and just raw vulnerability.

“I think Daylin exudes those qualities when he sings, and I think it’ll rub off on myself. “I often rely on the energy of the room, and I know that just Daylin being there will help me to perform at my best with those qualities.” READY TO ENTERTAIN: Jodi Jantjies Sayde is equally excited to be performing with Daylin, in what will be their first duet.