Actor, producer, singer and comedian Moeniel Jacobs has added author to his long list of talents. Born and bred in Cape Town, Jacobs is finally releasing his biography, which he started writing nine years ago.

Jacobs was part of a 15-member Malay Choir group from the Cape Flats that got to perform at the famous Carnegie Hall in New York on October 25, 2014. This particular experience prompted Moeniel to start writing Rosa in New York. INVITING: Rosa in New York Moeniel told Independent Media: “No one would have believed that 15 Cape Malay artists from the Cape Flats would reach the most iconic music venue in the world to showcase their culture and heritage through their music.”

The Malay choirs were established in the 1940s in Bo-Kaap, where people came together and started singing Dutch folk songs. With years of experience, an opportunity was presented to Moeniel to showcase this unique culture to an international audience in New York at the Ubuntu Festival. But it was no easy task for him and his crew. Moeniel, who played a villain named Jack in SABC2’s Melody, said: “I wanted the world to experience with me how it felt as a struggling artist to get an opportunity of a lifetime.

“The story is not just roses and fairy-tales but it depicts all the challenges we had to endure from not having funding and doors closed in our faces, to having our culture stand against us. “But no matter the odds we made sure that we went from Cape Flats to Carnegie Hall. “And to be able to sing the songs we grew up with to an audience in America was not only intimidating, but a great honour as well.”

HISTORIC: Malay Choir in the USA Jacobs, who does part-time stand-up comedy, dedicates his biography to his wife. “This book is also a testament to my wife who is struggling with breast and bone cancer, yet she keeps on fighting and she never gives up,” he said. On the book’s title, Jacobs added: “As most people know the Cape Malay Choir is famed for its ghoema and comic songs but most notable is the Cape Malay national anthem Rosa, which is sung at all competitions, family events and mostly weddings.