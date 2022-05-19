Bonang Matheba has taken to social media to call South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa for being “useless”. The media personality and businesswoman recently tweeted: “You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA.”

You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 The rant comes after Mthethwa’s department confirmed it was working on a project to install a massive flag and flagpole, to be known as the South African National Monumental Flag, which will cost R22 million. Fire this man. Please. https://t.co/GnSqyRP7Ww — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 The flag will stand tall at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Pretoria. The project has angered many South Africans, who say the R22 million can be spent on more pressing needs such as education, food and employment.

But it seems not all celebrities share Bonang’s views. During the Covid-19 lockdown, when artists were left without work, they slammed Mthethwa’s department for not assisting industry workers. More recently, Mthethwa was criticised for only showing up to praise and not support artists when they need it.

Despite this, it seems Queen Bee is the only celebrity bold enough to speak her mind about the flag project. Musician Lefa Mosea commented: “... it’s comforting to know that people with influence are willing to use their voice and power. Ordinary citizens may not understand our frustrations towards the Min but we as artists do. (sic)” Thanks for this. He might not reply but it's comforting to know that people with influence are willing to use their voice and power. Ordinary citizens mqy not understand our frustrations towards the Min and his office but we as artists do. Thank you once again. — #Debutalbumoutnow (@Lefa_Mosea) May 18, 2022 While @King Money commented: “Very brave of you, it’s rare to see popular people like you calling out nonsense by the government officials.”