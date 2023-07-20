A blind singer and rapper from Eerste River is releasing new music, which he says men especially will find inspiration in. Mario Laaistock, aka Amigo, lost his vision in a car accident in 2004 but not his love for music.

He describes the sound to his latest track, Understand how you feel, as a “lovers’ rock and reggae number”. “The reason behind the title of the song is because we as men always wonder what is going on in our woman’s mind, how does she feel, what does she want, what is she thinking. “That is why I wrote that song, to say out loud what most guys are afraid to ask, so that women can know that we would like to know, what a lady wants so that we can know what to do and how to treat her.”

Amigo recently started an IT course at the Cape Town Society for the Blind (CTSB) in Salt River and says he took a huge risk starting to travel alone with public transport. “They don’t provide us with transport. “I was scared because it was my first time travelling alone but because of my bubbly personality, I would start talking to the person next to me and thereafter they would direct me or say they were going in the same direction, I can walk with them.”