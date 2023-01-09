A meisie from Bishop Lavis is hitting all the right notes and making a name for herself in the music industry. Regina-Lee Thompson, 25 dropped her single titled ‘In My Bones” featuring DJ Moneymaker in October and has her treffer playing on international hit music channel Trace Urban and ‘Down for U’ playing on KykNet on DStv channel 147.

Regina-Lee said she got into the music industry at the age of 14 after competing in a singing competition in N1 City Mall. “I made it through and came second, then I won a prize for vocal training by former (Tejano) Idols winner Veronica Flores who was my vocal coach, my career took off. I started working at the Barnyard Theatre for two years and went to Joburg for a year. I left for Spain for four years and came back to South Africa when Covid hit.” “I decided to be a singer, songwriter and bring out my own sound and try to get myself out there by bringing a different sound to the country. I started with amapiano and that is what people came to know but I am a very RnB type of singer so if I have to describe my sound it would be a very RnB, very Adele and Celine Dion vibe because I enjoy doing that type of music.”

Icon Regina idolises British singer Adele So far Regina has three songs out titled ‘In My Bones’, ‘Down4U’ and ‘Take it slow’, she added that she will be releasing her E.P in February which will have seven songs on it and she is currently shooting three music videos for it. “Growing up in Bishop Lavis I use to perform at the night market as a way of promoting myself, I am well known because I sing at funerals and whatever functions they have in Lavis, nevermind the stigma attached to Bishop Lavis, there is a lot of talent and good in the community.” Regina said she would like to work with local hitmakers such as Jimmy Nevis and Lady Zamar.