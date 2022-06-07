Belhar singer and songwriter Luie V is aiming for the stars after being chosen to represent the Artscape Theatre in the International MusicPreneur project in Europe. The singer will be visiting France, Sweden and Belgium this month.

Luie V, whose real name is Luveza Antonio, was selected by a French company, Samba Résille, in partnership with the Artscape Theatre for a programme that provides artists from around the world with the chance to hone their knowledge and skills, and boost their chances of success in the industry. Luie’s opportunity came about in May 2021 when he presented and performed on CTV’s Ekse Live. Artscape representative Jeremy Voster, who tuned into the show, saw his performance and immediately invited the artist to perform at the Artscape 50th Anniversary on 19 May 2021.

Luie received a standing ovation at that show. The 27-year-old dad of one says: “I am excited to be part of the programme because music has always been my dream. This programme is the perfect opportunity to extend my network on a global scale. “I am looking forward to sharing my talent and skills with the rest of the world and learning how I can capitalise on it.