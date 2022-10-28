Britney Spears is nog altyd a Selenator. The Baby One More Time hitmaker, 40, rekked that a recent social media post in which she slaaned women for being judgerag about other women was not directed at Selena Gomez, Page Six reports.

“Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves,” Spears began. Her caption read: “A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everybody else. “What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music!!!

“I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! “If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something similar.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) Social media users speculated that Britney’s post took shots at Gomez, 30, after her speech at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Gomez told meisies that she “didn’t want to see [their] bodies” on Instagram. Britney, who lately is often pictured kaalgat on Insta, seemingly dissed the 2020 Ice Cream music video Gomez made with K-pop girl group Blackpink. “They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on home-made ice cream !!!!” she argued, adding that it should be up to women to choose how they want to “flaunt” their “beautiful bodies.”

But later, Spears explained that her “ice cream” comment was about Kelis’ 2004 Milkshake vid – a project she lauded for its unapologetic display of sexuality. Gomez has not responded to the posts yet. However, she told fans that she tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The two have long expressed admiration for each other.