A group of talented Hout Bay women are turning trash into cash by crocheting fashionable bags from plastic waste.

ReBag.ReUse is an initiative by Regine le Roux who says: “It was actually during lockdown when I went back to my hobby of crocheting and then I thought about how I used to see plastic crochet products.

“Then in June last year I decided to invite some ladies and we have not stopped crocheting.”

The women from Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg make beach bags and shopping bags.

“We use soft plastic materials, anything from old cassette or video tapes, they make very beautiful metallic bags, we also use six-pack wrappers,” she explains.

“We collect plastic bags in the area and we have asked the restaurants for bags.”

SASSY SAKKIE: Jane Hoffman

Regine tells the Daily Voice their craftwork helps the environment.

“The main focus is to reduce plastic in our area by repurposing and making something that people will appreciate.

“We are piloting a ‘save plastic for us” project this month where people will donate the plastic to us instead of throwing it away, instead of the material going to the landfill.”

PROJECT: Plastic used for bags

The project has 12 ladies who cut and crochet bags and hats.

“Now we have three women who are busy with cutting the bags and the other eight they crochet.

“When we sell a bag, the money goes to the cutter and a crocheter,” Regine says.

“Some of the people who help at the project already have income but they are just assisting to make extra money.”

Their beach bags cost R350, while their shopping bags cost R250.

You can find them on Facebook or you can contact them on 083 302 1528.

[email protected]