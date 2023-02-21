If you’re 30-something and got a slight feeling to faint when you heard that the Backstreet Boys are coming to South Africa, then you’re definitely a fan. Yup, the US pop group will for the first time tour Mzansi and tickets go on sale from February 24.

Big Concerts announced the tour date on social media. They wrote: “We gonna #QuitPlayingGames... Listen up #EveryBody #WeveGotItGoinOn @backstreetboys are coming to South Africa for the first time ever 16 May @grandwestsa 19 May @timesquareza “Tickets for the #DNAWorldTour2023 go on sale Fri 24 Feb at 9 am exclusively from @ticketmasterza. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9 am on Wed 22 Feb from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8:59 am on Fri 24 Feb.”

The Backstreet Boys have delivered some of the finest pop music over the past 29 years, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless record-setting tours, awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, the band has been recognised as the best-selling boy band in history. In early 2019, the Backstreet Boys released a Grammy-nominated 10th studio album DNA on RCA Records.

The album debuted at No 1 and featured the Top 10 hit Don’t Go Breaking My Heart. The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy, and was their first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to No 1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in more than 22 countries.