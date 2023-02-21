If you’re 30-something and got a slight feeling to faint when you heard that the Backstreet Boys are coming to South Africa, then you’re definitely a fan.
Yup, the US pop group will for the first time tour Mzansi and tickets go on sale from February 24.
Big Concerts announced the tour date on social media.
They wrote: “We gonna #QuitPlayingGames... Listen up #EveryBody #WeveGotItGoinOn @backstreetboys are coming to South Africa for the first time ever 16 May @grandwestsa 19 May @timesquareza
“Tickets for the #DNAWorldTour2023 go on sale Fri 24 Feb at 9 am exclusively from @ticketmasterza. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9 am on Wed 22 Feb from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8:59 am on Fri 24 Feb.”
The Backstreet Boys have delivered some of the finest pop music over the past 29 years, making them one of pop’s most influential performers.
With countless record-setting tours, awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, the band has been recognised as the best-selling boy band in history.
In early 2019, the Backstreet Boys released a Grammy-nominated 10th studio album DNA on RCA Records.
The album debuted at No 1 and featured the Top 10 hit Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.
The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy, and was their first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years.
Upon its release, the single went straight to No 1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in more than 22 countries.
In May 2019, the Backstreet Boys kicked off the DNA World Tour – the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their No 1 new album. It has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.
The DNA World Tour kicks off in Cape Town on May 16 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, and on May 19 at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.