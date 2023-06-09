A video of an outjie singing in a Mitchells Plain day hospital to help cheer up waiting patients has gone viral on social media. And it turns out that he is one of Cape Town’s golden voices.

Charlton Swart, a 33-year-old autistic artist from Beacon Valley, was filmed serenading mense at the Day Hospital on Wednesday morning. Footage of him belting out the Luther Vandross hit Dance With My Father has spread like wildfire oppie socials. And some people have since recognised him as the seuntjie and teenager who travelled and performed internationally with groot names like Ronan Keating, Earth, Wind and Fire, and South African legends Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba and Jonathan Butler.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Charlton says he was at the hospital for treatment of his autism. “When I go for check-ups I always speak to people about my art, then I tell them I sing and it usually ends up with them putting in song requests,” he says. History: Sang with Jonathan Butler, picture supplied "When I was 11, I sang in the Malay choirs. I sang in the Juvenile Sentimental category and won almost every year.”

When he was 12 years old, Charlton travelled to Los Angeles and sang with Butler and the following year, he joined Makeba on stage. Charlton said that another highlight was when Irish star Keating invited him to sing a duet. Prospect: Charlton was in demand, picture supplied But due to managerial differences, and the fact that his “voice broke” while going through puberty, his budding singing career came to halt.

Soon, he would also learn about his autism. “We didn’t know about the condition until 2015. But before that I always felt different,” the performer said. “When I was in Grade 10, I started going into depression, and my mom took me to see a professional and finally I was diagnosed with spectrum autism.”

Charlton Swart’s art work. Picture supplied Charlton, who has mastered the art of drawing and painting with pastel, oil, pencil, watercolour and acrylic paint, said that his art along with singing is what helped bring him out of a dark space. “With my disorder, your mind never stops running, you are very sensitive and you feel different. Charlton Swart’s Painting and art picture supplied “I was put on a tablet to help calm me and soon I threw all my energy into my art.”