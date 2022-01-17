As temperatures soared in Cape Town over the weekend, the Daily Voice caught up with local celebs to check out how they stayed cool.

Cape Town singing sensation Anslin Gysman got tongues wagging when he bared it all on Clifton Beach on Saturday.

The chunky 26-year-old singer from Kuils River posted a picture of himself in a tiny coral trunkie on social media, and says while he had been body-shamed in the past, he doesn’t let the haters get him down anymore.

“I’ve had several altercations about my body (on social media) but I’m not tolerating or accepting any negative energy in 2022!

“You either build people up or you take a seat!”

Author Yusuf Daniels, his wife and three kids booked into a holiday house: “We were at The Hadi House in Simons Town with the dragons.

“We went down to Seaforth beach and we jumped into that cold water and it was so refreshing.”

TAKING A DIP: Yusuf Daniels (C) with his children. Picture: Supplied

Comedian Marc Lottering took his dog for a walk on Camps Bay: “This weekend was so hot, my hair turned straight.

“I'm lucky enough to be close to the beach so I can feel a bit of the ocean and the lekker Cape Town vibes whilst walking Hamilton.”

BEACH STROLL: Marc Lottering with dog. Picture: Supplied

Idols winner Berry, her husband Renier Trytsman and their four kids went to Jeffreys Bay.

“We tried to spend as much quality time with our kids, playing board games and had lots of family meals around the table,” says Berry.

QUALITY TIME: Idol Berry, husband Renier and kids. Picture: Supplied

Actor Siv Ngesi and his mom took a trip to the Free State to see wild animals and said they got a big surprise when a cheetah killed a springbok in front of them at the Tiger Canyon.

ROAD TRIP: Siv ngesi and his mom at Tiger Canyon. Picture: Supplied

Comedian Carl Weber and wife Valene packed in a lekker dite for their trip to Muizenberg beach, “old school style”.

“I put in sandwiches, some chips, Coke and two plastic cups, simple pleasures.

“Nowadays, families don’t do this anymore ... I miss the way families were,” says Carl.

Hamilton OLD SCHOOL: Carl Weber and Valene at the beach. Picture: Supplied

Actress Jawaahier Petersen and hubby Ridaa Damon had some couple’s therapy at a relaxing spa.

PAMERING: Jawaahier and husband Ridaa at spa. Picture: Supplied

“We had a pamper session for the two of us to enjoy being husband and wife and not just mom and dad,” she says.

[email protected]