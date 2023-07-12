The world has gone mal with Barbie fever following the release of the first live-action fliek about the famous doll, including a young meisie from Strandfontein, who has a collection of Barbie dolls that skrik vir niks. Carly Jaftha fell in love with poppies at the age of two and has been collecting vintage dolls ever since.

The nine-year-old has over 50 dolls, of which about 40 are just Barbie and the rest are Barbie’s friends and family. VINTAGE: Some of her toys. Pictures: Genevieve Heunis Mom Genevieve Heunis says Carly received her first Barbie on her second birthday and she especially loves vintage dolls. “In my daughter’s collection there is a doll that is close to 50 years old and she also has the disabled range,” she added.

OULIK: Carly and mom Genevieve. Picture supplied Carly’s collection includes a teen Barbie from 1976, and she also inherited her mom’s Ken doll that is over 30 years old. “My favourite vintage Barbie doll is from 1976, she has blonde hair, blue eyes and red lipstick. I like her because she is vintage and so pretty,” Carly says. PASSION: Carly and her Barbies. The meisie loves toys, dolls and fashion, and Genevieve said her daughter is very protective of her poppe.

“No-one is allowed to play with or even touch the dolls and doll house,” the mom laughed. “She creates Barbie furniture and clothes designs from scratch. On her third birthday she had a Barbie-themed party.” PASSION: Carly loves Barbie. The doll lover gets her dolls from toy stores and flea markets and some from family as gifts.

On her eighth birthday, Carly received a hand-crafted doll house, which is filled with her own Barbie furniture, that includes a hospital, hairdresser, and a cafe. PASSION: Carly loves Barbie She visits Barbie websites, YouTube and TikTok to get ideas for her creations. “Whenever I watch videos of dolls online, I get ideas and I find materials to make things,” Carly explains.