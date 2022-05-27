Hollywood stars have collectively condemned Wednesday’s Texas school shooting and have taken to social media to call for stricter gun controls in America. Salvador Ramos, 18, who had legally purchased two AR-15 rifles from a supermarket, opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children, two teachers and wounding 17 others before being taken out by law enforcement in the third-deadliest school shooting in US history.

Salvador Ramos Madonna posted a chilling video with a caption reading: “I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel. The mother of six added: “The NRA refuses to change its position and legislation cannot get one bill passed that requires tougher fire arm safety laws. In spite of the fact that there have been more gun deaths in America than there are days in this year. How is this possible?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Matthew McConaughey said of the attack in his hometown Uvalde that Americans “cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo”.

He added: “And to those who dropped their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.” Selena Gomez, another native Texan, asked: “If children aren’t safe at school, where are they safe? Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job...” TRAGEDY: 21 people killed by Salavador Ramos, 18, at a Texas school Kim Kardashian posted: “I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children.

“There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday.” Kim Kardashian Britney Spears said: “My heart is shattered. I’m lost for words. My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families. Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough.” She added: “We have to take action. We need change. Enough is enough.”