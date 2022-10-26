They call him Aquaman for a reason. DC superhero yster Jason Momoa, 43, bared all – literally – while on a fishing trip with his pelle, Page Six reports.

The Game of Thrones alum, left nothing to the imagination as he posed in a klein loin cloth in a video from his Hawaiian getaway. HET NO SKAAM: Momoa bares all He captioned the Instagram post: “sunday funday. amazing time with da ohana.” “big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) The post featured clips of Momoa, who slicked his hair back into a bun, wysing his fishing skills while and a bra also showed off their catches. “Jason what in that thong thong thong song is going on here,” one follower commented, while another added, “Big Mahalo for that loin cloth flapping in the wind!” A third chimed in: “Move that fish, I’m trying to see something.” Another then said: “It’s the outfit for me.”

Momoa also took to his Instagram Story to share a series of photos of himself “catching rainbows” in a Mananalu water bottle. “Help stop single-use plastic water bottles and please recycle,” he wrote alongside the image. “All my aloha.” In another Insta Story, Momoa added: “I’m here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad.