Multi-platinum-selling afro-popstar Amanda Black is set to drop her first project since 2021’s Mnyama, which was the third solo studio album of her glittering career. Released during the pandemic, Mnyama was less commercially successful than her two previous albums, AmaZulu and Power, yet it was lauded in many quarters for experimental sound.

“This Friday!!! Finally💚💫 17-03-23. Pre add/save #Nguwe 👇🏿💃🏾💃🏾 SonyMusicAfrica.lnk.to/amandablack,” she posted on Twitter. This Friday!!! Finally💚💫

17-03-23

Pre add/save #Nguwe 👇🏿💃🏾💃🏾https://t.co/TWRkqDZdne pic.twitter.com/1okrgyiQfD — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) March 15, 2023 Ahead of the album’s release, Black is releasing a new single titled Nguwe on Friday. According to a press release sent to IOL by Sony Music, the album is set to see her signature sound which infused R&B sould and tribal African melodies. Fan excitement drove “Amanda Black” towards the top of the trends list on Wednesday: @pinkcrystalsa tweeted: “Amanda Black dropping music again? I’m definitely here for it.” “Amanda Black does not have to pay for her music to be promoted on social media,” added @lele_efkay.

Amanda Black does not have to pay for her music to be promoted on social media. That one is our national treasure, whatever she does we must listen because her voice is Golden.🎶💯♥️



I'd feel bad if I take money from her for a promo🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/dtx2KfyQRW — Efkay Lele Legodi |Official 🥶 (@lele_efkay) March 15, 2023 “That one is our national treasure, whatever she does we must listen because her voice is Golden. I’d feel bad if I take money from her for a promo.” @mdu_music is excited about all the hype. “I also love the love ya'll are giving my girl Amanda Black. So insane ke sana #Nguwe.” I also love the love ya'll are giving my girl Amanda Black. So insane ke sana ✊🏽💯#Nguwe — 👑Mduduzi👑 (@mdu_music) March 15, 2023 Gold-selling rapper iFani joined the banter with a feature request of his own.