South African consumers are preparing to say goodbye to yet another classic favourite on the food shelves.

Mense were left heartbroken when news broke that Pioneer Foods had discontinued its Redro and Peck’s Anchovette fish paste products.

Taking to Twitter, @BronyW wrote: “Very sad to see that Pecks Anchovette has been discontinued in SA along with Redro which will no longer be manufactured. A product that has been around since 1891.”

Another consumer @kobusehlers wrote: “The blows keep on coming. An outrage!”

Category Manager of Foods at PepsiCo SSA, Mandy Murphy, said they made the decision to discontinue production of the products last year, according to IOL.

“We made the decision to discontinue production of our Redro and Peck’s fish paste products towards the end of last year. This was part of our ongoing portfolio review.

“We communicated this to our customers, stopped production, and discontinued the sale of related items in December 2021.

“Products will therefore remain available for purchase by consumers as long as the retailers have stock on hand.

“We are in the process of finalising the sale of the related assets or brands to a third party,” said Murphy.

Many people will remember the Redro advert in which a little boy proudly says that he calls everything he loves “Wedwo” because he loves it so much, and because it makes him “big and strong”.

South Africans have had to say goodbye to several favourites in recent times.

In 2020, Nestle announced that it would be discontinuing the production of its Chocolate Log product in South Africa.

And last year, Simba chips also discontinued their All Gold Tomato Sauce flavour, after it was voted out by the public in their Choose Me or Lose Me campaign.

[email protected].za