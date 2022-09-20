Victoria Beckham has remembered Queen Elizabeth as “a powerful source of inspiration” for “so many”, yet Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louis, sukkel to understand his groot ouma’s death. The hele wêreld en hul vriend turned their attention to the state funeral yesterday of the British monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8.

Middleton, the nuwe Princess of Wales, reportedly told Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London about how her four-year-old laaitie is coping with the loss of his granny. “The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral [Castle] and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?'” Hurley said of their conversation, according to the Daily Mail.He noted that Middleton’s nine-year-old son, Prince George, is “sort of now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on. Last week, the former Duchess of Cambridge told mense outside of the palace that nine-year-old George did understand Elizabeth’s death more than Louis and the siblings’ seven-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.