Local apparel and social media brand Vannie Kaap (VK) on Saturday made the bittersweet announcement that they are closing after seven years. The brand that reps everything Cape Flats explained that VK sadly had to let go of over 95% of its workforce and shut down all physical stores.

CLOSING: Vanie Kaap the company in Woodstock VK founder Bernie Fabing wrote in a touching statement: “In 2014 on a borrowed laptop in a little coffee shop, where their lattes made you a milkshake for seven working days straight, I started Vannie Kaap. “After thousands of memes, and runs to the toilet, VK’s social media grew from a few hundred to over half a million followers. ”After achieving my weight-loss goals, thanks to those lattes, I went on YouTube and spent three months learning graphic design.

“I was nervous but after performing my own testicular examination to confirm that my Cape Flats eiers were still made of steel, I took the risk in 2016 by designing and selling the first VK T-shirts online.” Fabing says their stores, which stocked branded mugs, caps, T-shirts and hoodies with Afrikaaps catchphrases such as “tsek”, “awe masekind” and “dala what you must”, took a knock during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Throw in a few haalihaa internal revelations (which I won’t discuss here), and soema net soe I was back in that same coffee shop (which I now co-own), once again selling my T-shirts online.

“This Sunday that online store will be shut down, as me and my steel eiers prepare for my next big entrepreneurial risk,” the VK founder explained. Fabing, however, quickly let mense know that his new venture involves VK being re-imagined and televised. “Sê vi jou ma daa’s vis,” the self-proclaimed “latte connoisseur” signed out.

THE END OF AN ERA: Local brand Vannie Kaap is shutting down. Pictures: Patrick Louw /Supplied and African News Agency The news had VK followers wishing the brand success on their new venture, while posting hartseer messages about their closure. Lesley Botha Goodall-Jones wrote: “Ag no man. I’m sommer gonna cry. Hope you will stay online. “I read your words of wisdom from the UK daily and it really makes me feel like I’m home. Hope your new venture is as awesome as you. All the best xx.”