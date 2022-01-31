Sjoe, must be nice if the mense in your life care as much as Vanessa (7de Laan, at 6pm on SABC2).

Meisie is pulling out all the stops to make Karmen’s birthday a special one.

Meanwhile, onse Marvin is becoming Ivy’s biggest cheerleader as he tunes her to take up the offer from her publisher.

Knock-knock! Who’s there? Your biggest nightmare!

Well, Sibonelo’s biggest nightmare, that is. Tune in to Uzalo (8.30pm on e.tv) to find out who has arrived at his doorstep – suitcase and all!

Nonka’s emotional interaction with her broer leaves everyone gasping for air and what do you know, it looks like Babekazi and Mbatha hit the jackpot!

In Generations: The Legacy, Pele is upset about something he sees at a restaurant.

What could it be? Find out on SABC1 at 8pm.

Lucy has to learn to be patient and Mazwi has to learn that home is not where the heart is.

Holly-ha! Mbali has her hands full with her actor having a vloermoer like she’s bleddie Megan Thee Stallion of iets!

Find out if the show goes on in Scandal! at 7.30pm on e.tv.

[email protected]