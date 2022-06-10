The V&A Waterfront’s iconic Cape Wheel will be temporarily closed for relocation later this month. The much-loved Cape Wheel is moving from in front of the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre to a new location with near access to Breakwater Park, offering unparalleled views to Robben Island and beyond as well as views of passing ships’ movement to and from the Waterfront and the commercial port, while retaining views of the city bowl and Table Mountain.

The wheel, which came into operation in 2008, is due to undergo maintenance and will stop operating on Sunday, June 19. “The wheel will be dismantled mid-June and will be reassembled at the new site, close to the Waterfront’s boardwalk, with additional new activities like skilled games and food and beverage outlets, where it will open in time for the start of the Cape Town summer in November,” the V&A Waterfront said in a statement on Wednesday. The new site also provides a more open and relaxed public space for visitors to the wheel.

Work is under way where the wheel currently stands to revamp this area into a landing plaza for public transport into the waterfront. The Cape Wheel is 40 meters high and offers visitors an unforgettable 15-minute, four revolutions, riding experience. It features 30 high-tech fully enclosed air-conditioned cabins with views of Granger Bay and the city behind it. Two of the cabins are wheelchair friendly. The wheel offers a variety of experiences, including a picnic in the sky night dining experience, a “free ride on your birthday” special, a seniors’ discount on Tuesdays, and discounted ticket prices for pre-booked school outings.