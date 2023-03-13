Community activist Jason Magooda from Bishop Lavis opened his music school earlier this year and has since partnered with the UWC’s Centre for Performing Arts in an initiative called The Field Band. They are currently on a recruitment drive. Jason, 42, launched the Bishop Lavis Arts and Culture Kids Development Forum as an after-school programme for the youth, while offering adults an evening programme since February.

Jason is currently completing a degree in community development at UWC and was offered to study music there as well. “I am studying music on a bursary at the Centre for Performing Arts and that birthed the partnership with the UWC Field Band,” he explains. “We are doing recruitment for the band which we will officially launch on March 20.”

The opportunity is open to all youngsters. According to Henriette Weber, the director for UWC Centre for Performing Arts, the band was started as a social development programme to keep kids off the streets. “This concept has been developed beyond the initial concept in that structured programmes include life skills, substance misuse and other interventions to protect and educate learners within a fun, arts activity, namely marching bands.