Tory Lanez will spend 10 years in the tjoekie for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December of three charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, in connection with the 2020 incident.

Following a series of delays, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford sentenced him to a decade behind bars, after prosecutors had pushed for a 13-year term. Before the announcement, the judge had received over 70 letters of support for the rapper, including one from Iggy Azalea who urged the court to impose a sentence that was “transformational, not life destroying”. SHOT: Megan Thee Stallion, 28 Megan, 28, testified during the trial that Lanez had shot her in the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in 2020.

While she didn’t appear in court this week, district attorney Kathy Ta read a victim impact statement on her behalf. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. “At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend.