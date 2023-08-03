The Islamic New Year (Muharram) was celebrated by Muslims around the world, but Bo-Kaap took the tradition seriously as they celebrated the 10th day of the Islamic New Year, also known as Ashurah and locally known as Tiende Muharram. Ouma, papa, mom and dad took to the streets with smiles while kids held their hands and walked along the cobble streets, and infants were strolled along in their prams to be part of this unique experience.

The residents of Bo-Kaap are making sure their voices are heard and their presence felt so that the tradition and religious belief in the area remain relevant. UNIQUE EXPERIENCE: Bagpipes played during the lekker celebrations Many Muslims fasted on the ninth day to celebrate the 10th day while some mourned the passing of Muhammad SWA (the final messenger of God, according to Islam) grandson, Hussein Ibn Ali. Children recited chapters of their Holy Book, madrassah teachers were honoured, and kids were treated to sweets, geld, chips and so much more.

This tradition in Cape Town started many decades ago to honour one of the slaves who brought Islam to the Cape of Good Hope. Imam Abdullah Qadhi, famously known as Tuan Guru, was sailed into the Cape as a slave in shackles and was sent straight to Robben Island Prison for fighting against Dutch rule in Indonesia in 1780. Tuan Guru was chosen as his name because it translates to “Mister Teacher” in the Indonesian language. In prison he wrote by memory a few copies of the noble Qur’an (Islam’s holy book) without a single mistake, proving his knowledge of his religion and after spending 13 years on the famous island, he was released in 1793 and moved to Dorp Street, Bo-Kaap.

Here he lived in a warehouse which he would turn into a madrassah and it was in this warehouse where he taught many children, parents, grandparents and non-Muslim families about the teachings of peace and Islam. Muslims in Bo-Kaap In 1794 the government gave some allowance to the Muslims and this warehouse would become the very first place of worship for Muslims in Bo-Kaap, and was the start of building more Muslim communities in SA. The first and oldest masjid, known as the Awwal Masjid, was built and still stands to this day, with thousands praying there daily.