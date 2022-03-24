Did you know that NASA has a lot to be thankful for when it comes to a group of African-American women, who were mathematicians in the early 1960s!

Your Thursday night must-watch is definitely Hidden Figures, no questions asked.

There is one place to be at 9.30pm and that is SABC2.

Hidden Figures is a powerful and inspiring, true story of a group of amazing mathematicians who played a significant part in the early days of NASA’s space programme – all while dealing with racial discrimination and sexism.

SABC3 brings you a lovely little bit of British humour in the shape of Motherland.

This sitcom looks at a bunch of moms and a stay-at-home dad who struggle to juggle their lives and their laaities.

Keep things local and lekker with The Estate, on SABC3 at 7pm.

Tonight the pressure of the land dispute looks like its going to split the Phakathwayo household in two while poor Martin battles his addiction.

On SABC1 we have Making Moves at 11pm which shines the light on Mosa Moeketsi who owns a construction company in Johannesburg and is struggling to get her clients to pay.

