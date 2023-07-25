Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the company moves toward rebranding as X. The social media network’s website showed the company's new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue “Tweet” button was visible. Some users saw a blue version of the X logo, suggesting the rollout was not yet finalised.

Owner Elon Musk and the company’s CEO revealed the new logo on Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking and commerce. Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used voëltjie branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq. Tweeting a picture of the company's new logo Sunday night, Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”