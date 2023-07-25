Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the company moves toward rebranding as X.
The social media network’s website showed the company's new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue “Tweet” button was visible. Some users saw a blue version of the X logo, suggesting the rollout was not yet finalised.
Owner Elon Musk and the company’s CEO revealed the new logo on Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking and commerce.
Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used voëltjie branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.
Tweeting a picture of the company's new logo Sunday night, Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”
X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023
Also late Sunday, Musk on Sunday changed his profile picture to the company’s new logo, which he described as “minimalist art deco” and updated his Twitter bio to “X.com”, which now redirects to twitter.com. He also tweeted that under the site’s new identity, a post would be called “an X”.
https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Interim X logo goes live later today.
Musk had already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation, and has said his takeover of the social media giant was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app” – a reference to the X.com company he founded in 1999, a later version of which went on to become online payments giant PayPal.
Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, the platform’s advertising business has partially collapsed as marketers soured on his management style and mass firings at the company that gutted content moderation.