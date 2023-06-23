“Idols SA” season 19 returns for the final season ending the Mzansi Magic reality show’s era.
The popular “Idols SA” announced the end of the road in February this year when they urged people to audition.
The show was cancelled after ratings dropped, making it difficult to sustain.
In 2022, the show tried to regain its popularity when they added two new judges, singer and actress Thembi Seete and musician and executive producer JR Bogopa, but that was not enough to help with the drop in ratings.
In its 21 years of existence, the show has gone on to crown winners such as Heinz Winckler, Khaya Mthethwa, Vincent Bones, Karabo Mogane and Dave van Vuuren.
Mzansi Magic announced the return to air date recently on Twitter.
The post read: “ The wait is over! The final season of Idols is coming exclusive to your screen! Be ready on 8 July for iLast number!”
But tweeps were not impressed with the news and felt that the wait was never felt.
@iamSlickD wrote: “I’m just excited that it's the final season 🙌. Don't ever come up with such in future.”
@Ms_Ziyanda said: “Not again!”
@SihleN88853737 wrote: “What wait?? Who was waiting?”
@Yaya_Goldez wrote: “I assure you… no one was waiting”
@blakesmit38 wrote: “It is a no from me! 🫣”
