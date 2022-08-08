AKA came under fire on Twitter after users found his post to be “useless” and “political”. The Jozi-based rapper, who is currently in Cape Town for a gig, also received flak from tweeps when he visited his family at his childhood home in Mitchells Plain while in the Cape yesterday.

AKA posted on Thursday night: “Protect South Africa at all costs.” PROTECT SOUTH AFRICA AT ALL COSTS. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 4, 2022 To which user @BeeMashele replied: “But you won't do the same when it's white people. protect it for what we don't even own it. let’s protect it from whites first then we will talk. don't be shocked when they reject you in other countries. cause you busy instigating violence.” But you won't do the same when it's white people.... protect it for what we don't even own it ... let's protect it from whites first then will talk ... don't be shocked when they reject you in other countries ... cause you busy instigating violence — Nkateko Bee Mashele (@BeeMashele) August 5, 2022 @JadonSugar: “We ain’t protecting South Africa at any cost. Because South Africa didn’t protect Nigerians in South Africa. You South Africans are so heartless and deadly Africans on earth.”