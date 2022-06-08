Kelly Khumalo is back in the eye of the storm after a new document was presented in Wednesday’s court session of the trial of the men accused of killing her then-boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing accused number 5 in the murder trial said Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri, who are all named in a new document presented by the Director of Public Prosecutions, should be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Second docket says Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Thwala and others to be charged with murder #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/jq7KYlO0Ul — Mnelisi 🇿🇦 (@Mnelisi) June 8, 2022 Khumalo and co are implicated in the murder of Meyiwa because they were in the same house as the deceased when the incident took place on October 26, 2014. It is alleged that they tampered with the crime scene by cleaning it prior to the arrival of the police, which is one of the reasons the DPP wants to charge them. Tweeps who have been following the trial want the musician’s appearances and shows to be cancelled until the matter is resolved.

Cancel Kelly Khumalo,no bookings,no interviews, all platforms with her music must remove it and hey @DStv take down that shit ass show of hers from your platform.#SenzoMeyiwa — Subzero (@MolwediRams) June 8, 2022 Kelly Khumalo must start speaking now, she's guilty & no amount of gospel music will save her#SenzoMeyiwaTrail — 💜Xavier's Son🇿🇦 (@Xavier__101) June 8, 2022 They believe that the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker knows who pulled the trigger and is part of the cover-up. Last week, it was announced that the singer would testify in court. Shortly after that, she hired bodyguards. A video of her walking out of a shopping centre with two bodyguards is circulating on social media.