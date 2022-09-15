After the biggest part of our culture was silenced for well over two years by Covid-19, we are finally back to celebrate what we’ve sadly been missing – the Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel spectacle. Officially it is known as the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, and annually takes place on January 2 in the Mother City.

Imagine 13 000 minstrels all dressed up in satin, sequins, faces painted, gummies, trombones, umbrellas and tammarientjies on show, their voices echoing through the streets once again, to uphold a culture that has been preserved since the mid-19th century. It has become the biggest parade of minstrels dancing from District Six through the CBD, all the way to the majestic Bo-Kaap. These traditions will once again attract thousands of spectators filling the streets to watch the flamboyant Voorlopertjies, the petrifying Atchas and, of course, to hear the sounds of the ghoema that will transform words into music that express freedom.

Despite the recent cold weather, many teams have been rehearsing, and the ouens were so happy to come together again, that the atmosphere of the klopskamers were at an all-time high. The Orients, DSix Entertainers and Fabulous Woodstock Starlites are some of the teams we visited. One of the oldest troupes, Woodstock Starlites, celebrates their 50th birthday. Excited laaities were seen rehearsing their juvenile combine while the mammies were serving warm soup Known for their dynamic display of the exhibition item, the Orients team haven’t missed a beat on rehearsals.

I was delighted to see the dedication to a culture that means so much to the kids of Manenberg and the surrounding Cape Flats areas. DSix Entertainers were in full swing with band rehearsals, while the Kapteine were checking out their new gear designs in a secret room. The festive is here, can you feel it? All the Klopse are putting together fundraisers so that the material for the gears and tracksuits can be purchased and assembled.